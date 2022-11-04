LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Great Las Vegas Taco Festival and Car show will be back and better than ever for Día de los Muertos weekend.

The festival, now going on its sixth year, will feature taco vendors, altars, fireworks, lucha libre, live bands and mariachis, tequila sampling, mechanical bull riding, carnival rides, and a chihuahua costume contest.

General admission tickets start at $14 and can be purchased here.

The event will run from Nov. 4 to 6 at Craig Ranch Park.

The event comes from project TACO, a Las Vegas event company rooted in culture and community involvement.

“We have been around for six years, proud to say we are the largest taco festival in Nevada,” Founder of Project TACO Jesse Coronado said. “The tacos just sell themselves.”

You can also win some cash if you’re willing to stuff down enough tacos.

“We have an eating competition, the person who can eat the most tacos in 15 minutes… the record right now is 80, but right now we want to bring someone from Las Vegas to come to beat that,” Coronado said.