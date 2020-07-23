Great American Outdoors Act passes, Red Rock among Nevada lands protected

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLAS) — The Great American Outdoors Act passed both the House and the Senate with support from both parties.

This bill passed with a 310 to 107 vote and approved financing the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) permanently as well as, establish the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund to support the maintenance of federal public lands.

The House just passed the Great American Outdoors Act with tremendous bipartisan support! For the first time ever both the House and Senate have passed a bill to fully and permanently #FundLWCF! This is a historic moment for #LWCF, and lands and waters across America. pic.twitter.com/97tIkzMjzc — LWCF Coalition (@LWCFCoalition) July 22, 2020

This bipartisan act is a victory for national parks and public lands like Southern Nevada’s Red Rock Canyon.

The funds must be used for priority deferred maintenance projects that are administered by:

the National Park Service,

the Forest Service,

the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service,

the Bureau of Land Management, and

the Bureau of Indian Education

The environmental protection group “Save Red Rock” was overjoyed with Congress’ decision and expressed this in a video, shown below.

“This bill will give approximately $4 million annually to conservation projects in Nevada alone…We believe that the private parcels within the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation area would rank strongly for purchase with these funds.”

BREAKING NEWS It just passed! The Senate and now the House of Reps just passed the Great American Outdoors Act! Now the LWCF can get the funding it needs to preserve our national parks, outdoor lifestyles, wildlife,… https://t.co/HjHCsOHNX5 — Save Red Rock (@SaveRedRock) July 22, 2020

Nevada congressional representatives like Senator Jacky Rosen and Rep. Susie Lee also commented on the passing of the Great American Outdoors Act

The House has passed the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act and now it's headed to the President's desk!



I'm proud to be an original co-sponsor of this landmark legislation in the Senate that will fully fund LWCF and protect our public lands for generations to come. https://t.co/IMhQN2cfQk — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) July 22, 2020

The National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) has been fighting to protect America’s national parks for over a century and also celebrated the decision:

Other US representatives also posted to Twitter with messages of their support of the bill:

Great news! The House just passed the Great American Outdoors Act and it will soon become law. This bill will make important investments in our national parks, protect wildlife and public lands, and strengthen Nevada’s outdoor recreation economy. — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) July 22, 2020

For Nevadans, public lands and recreational areas are a vital part of our community. I’m proud we could pass the Great American Outdoors Act to invest in our outdoor spaces, grow our economy, and fight the climate crisis for decades to come.https://t.co/vbGmjddkNO — Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) July 22, 2020

The piece of legislation had passed the Senate floor on June 17. The late Congressman John Lewis sponsored the bill back in March of last year.