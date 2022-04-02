LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Grammys, music’s biggest night, is almost here, and Las Vegas is the ultimate destination to hold such a big event for the first time. The traffic that the Grammys will be bringing in is good news for independent workers and small businesses.

Aaron Stewart owns the Secret Menu, which offers a variety of drinks.

He travels throughout the strip with his beverage cart, this weekend is a big deal for him, he says, as he plans on staying put right where the Grammy’s action will be.

For someone who relies on foot traffic on the strip, he has been preparing for this weekend ever since he knew the Grammys were making a debut in Las Vegas

” If small businesses don’t take advantage of events like this they are missing out,” says Stewart.

He hopes bigger events continue to give Las Vegas a chance to showcase what this city has to offer.