Grammy award winning singer Lizzo treats frontline healthcare workers at North Las Vegas hospital with lunch

NORTH LAS VEGAS – North Vista Hospital staff received a special treat of appreciation on July 14, when they were treated to lunch by Grammy award-winning singer/rapper, Lizzo. Her generosity fed more than 100 frontline healthcare providers working the COVID-19 units.  

The lunch from Capriotti’s sandwich shop was delivered by Uber Eats to the hospital, along with a personal video message thanking the staff for all they do.  

“Our staff truly appreciates Lizzo’s kind gesture and generosity. They are diligently working hard to continue the battle against COVID-19,” said said Vincenzo “Vince” Variale, CEO at North Vista Hospital. “This kind and thoughtful token was greatly appreciated.”

