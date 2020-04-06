Governor’s Office for New Americans extends outreach with multilingual PSA

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak and other state leaders continued to implore all Nevadans to “Stay Home for Nevada” in a new PSA featuring six languages.

The Governor’s Office for New Americans (ONA) launched the inspirational video including Amharic, Vietnamese, Spanish, Tagalog, Chinese and English.

“Our families and neighborhoods are stronger and healthier when we show up for one another in moments of crisis, and currently, the best way to do so is to stay home to help slow the spread of COVID-19, said ONA Director Amaka Ozobia.

According to a news release, the ONA is working on a series of PSA’s to continue its outreach to the state’s diverse communities.

The ONA has staff members fluent in English, Spanish and Tagalog to help assist with its mission in reaching everyone.

“Protecting the health and safety of Nevadans is the top priority during this crisis,” said ONA Senior Advisor Charina de Asis, “and now more than ever, we must all band together to stay home for Nevadans. This virus has show that it does not discriminate; it targets everyone.”

For more information, visit ONA’s website.