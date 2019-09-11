Governor Steve Sisolak orders flags in Nevada to half-staff in honor of Sept. 11

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak issued an executive order on Wednesday, Sept. 11, ordering American flags at the State Capitol and all state public buildings and grounds to be flown at half-staff. The order was issued in honor of those who perished in the terror attacks on September 11, 2001. It ends at sunset today. The order reads:

EXECUTIVE ORDER 2019-15

ORDERING FLAGS TO HALF-STAFF

HONORING THE INDIVIDUALS WHO LOST THEIR LIVES ON SEPTEMBER 11, 2001

WHEREAS, on September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks were carried out against the United States of America, killing nearly 3,000 people;

WHEREAS, the Congress of the United States has designated September 11 of each year as “Patriot Day” by a joint resolution approved December 18, 2001 (Public Law 107-89);

WHEREAS, Nevadans recognize Patriot Day and remember those who were injured and killed in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001; and

WHEREAS, we, collectively as a State, remain grateful for the courage and compassion shown by first responders, members of the military, and all those who heroically provided aid and assistance on that day and in the aftermath of the attacks;

NOW, THEREFORE, by the authority vested in me as Governor by the Constitution and laws of the State of Nevada and the United States, and pursuant to the Proclamation issued by President Donald J. Trump on September 10, 2019, it is hereby ordered as follows:

The flags of the United States and the State of Nevada shall be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and all State public buildings and grounds for the entire day on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in honor of the individuals who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF,I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of Nevada to be affixed at the State Capitol in Carson City, this 10th day of September, in the year two thousand nineteen.