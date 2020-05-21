Governor Sisolak to address the state’s business community in webinar

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will be speaking to the business community on Friday. The webinar is sponsored by the Vegas Chamber and will be available exclusively to members.

Sisolak is expected to discuss an update on the Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery plan and provide information on the phased approach to the reopening of the state as well as what the next steps will be. He is expected to answer questions from members of the business organization.

The Vegas Chamber has been working with the state’s Business Information Network , the Business Emergency Operations Committee and the local Empowerment Advisory Panel (LEAP) to provide businesses with information and resources as they face the pandemic crisis.

“We are honored to have Governor Sisolak address our Vegas Chamber members and share with them the latest information on Nevada’s response to COVID-19. We appreciate all the Governor is doing to lead our state during this unprecedented time.” Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Vegas Chamber.

8 News Now will be covering the event and provide complete updates of the Governor’s business outlook in the news broadcasts as well as on 8NewsNow.com and through the news social media channels.