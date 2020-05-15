Governor Sisolak orders flags to half-staff in honor of entertainer Roy Horn

CARSON CITY, NEVADA (KLAS) — By executive order, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and state public buildings and grounds from sunrise today, Monday, May 18, 2020, until sunset of the same day in honor of entertainer Roy Horn, who passed away due to complications from the coronavirus on Friday, May 8, 2020.

Today, I issued an executive order to lower flags to half-staff in honor of entertainer Roy Horn, who passed away due to complications from coronavirus last week. Roy had an uncanny ability to entertain and mesmerize audiences. We will miss him greatly. pic.twitter.com/Hn0Rd6tW91 — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 15, 2020

“Roy had an uncanny ability to entertain and mesmerize audiences,” said Governor Sisolak.

Born in Germany, Roy Horn developed a love for animals at an early age and partnered with Siegfried Fischbacher to form Siegfried & Roy. The duo entertained more than ten million fans and contributed greatly to the development of Las Vegas’ global reputation.

“His world-famous act brought joy to Nevadans and visitors alike. For both his contribution in helping elevate Las Vegas as the entertainment capital of the world and for his vast work in wildlife conservation, we are proud to honor him,” added Governor Sisolak.