LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Last week, Governor Steve Sisolak attended and spoke at the annual Black Student Union network conference in Henderson, Nevada.

“Nothing makes me more excited for our state than seeing our young people’s passion and determination,” said Governor Sisolak, “and meeting with today’s group of BSU students was no exception.”

The conference is a gathering of students within the BSU network from across the Clark County School District and provides networking opportunities, as well as mentorship and leadership opportunities for students.

This year’s conference recognized the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

The Black Student Union was created by the Clark County Black Caucus in partnership with CCSD.