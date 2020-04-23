Governor: Antibody survey shows wide exposure to virus in NY

An emergency medical worker arrives at Cobble Hill Health Center, Friday, April 17, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The despair wrought on nursing homes by the coronavirus was laid bare Friday in a state survey identifying numerous New York facilities where multiple patients have died. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — More evidence is emerging that far more New Yorkers have had the coronavirus than the number confirmed by lab tests.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that a state survey of around 3,000 people found that 13.9% had antibodies suggesting they had been exposed to the virus. Cuomo cautioned that the data was preliminary.

The sample of people tested was small and people were recruited for the study at shopping centers and grocery stores, which meant they were healthy enough to be out in public. But Cuomo said knowing how many people have antibodies could potentially help set policy on when to reopen parts of the state. More than 263,000 people in the city have tested positive for the virus.