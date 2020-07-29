Gov. Steve Sisolak issues statement on U.S. Senate GOP’s COVID-19 proposal

LAS VEGAS — A Republican proposal to slash the $600 weekly benefit boost for those left jobless because of the coronavirus shutdown could result in weeks or even months of delayed payments in some states. Older computer systems that took weeks to set up for the initial federal unemployment enhancement would need to be reprogrammed again twice under the GOP plan.
However, that’s not the only issue. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak issued the following statement in response to the Senate GOP COVID-19 proposal, which also does not include any flexible funding for state and local governments.
“Since early May, I have been advocating for additional flexible funding from the federal government to help State and local governments back-fill the budget shortfalls and protect critical services provided to Nevadans. Recognizing the severity of the fiscal issues facing the State, the Nevada Legislature joined in on the effort to urge the President of the United States and Congressional Leadership to provide flexible funding to help fill our budget shortfall through a joint resolution passed in the 31st Special Session.
Nevada has already utilized all available one-time solutions and cut essential services in education, health care, and much more to balance its budget and fill a $1.2 billion shortfall in Fiscal Year 2021 and $631 million shortfall in Fiscal Year 2020. Without additional federal assistance, a slow recovery, or one in which Nevada lags behind the nation, the current economic and fiscal crises facing the State will be exacerbated. The time for flexible federal funding that can be used to replace billions in lost revenue is now.”