Gov. Sisolak to speak at 5 p.m. on COVID-19 mitigation, vaccinations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference today at 5 p.m. to provide an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 mitigation and immunization efforts.

Joining Sisolak on the call will be health officials Candice McDaniel and Shannon Bennett.

McDaniel leads the Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness, Division of Public and Behavioral Health. Bennett is the Immunization Program Manager for the Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

The press conference will be conducted virtually, and will be streamed live by 8NewsNow.