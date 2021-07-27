Gov. Sisolak to discuss new state laws that could protect residents against eviction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When the CDC eviction moratorium ends on Saturday, July 31, Nevada residents who have not been able to pay their rent will be in a precarious position. They will no longer have that federal protection.

However, some renters could still be protected due to a state law that passed during the legislative session. In May, lawmakers passed AB486 which protects residents as long as they have applied for rental assistance and their application is in process. The bill says people can’t be evicted due to backlogs in aid disbursement. They also can’t be evicted if the landlord refused rental assistance.

In addition, a tenant can allege wrongful eviction if the landlord accepted rental assistance from the government and then evicted the tenant.

The CARES Housing Assistance, or CHAP, has a backlog of around 9,000 applications. More than $147 million in assistance has already been given to Southern Nevadans to help them pay for housing and utilities.

Governor Sisolak will hold a news conference Wednesday at 4 p.m. to talk about how the new legislation can help Nevadans. He will be joined Shannon Chambers from Home Means Nevada and Kevin Schiller, the assistant Clark County manager.

The news conference will be broadcast on the governor’s YouTube link.