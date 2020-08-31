WATCH: Gov. Sisolak announces 45-day extension to eviction moratorium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A day before Nevada’s eviction moratorium was set to expire, Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced plans to extend it 45 days to provide relief to an estimated 250,000 renters.

Renters facing the prospect of losing their housing because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic will benefit from another $10 million in funding that Sisolak announced in an evening new conference. That funding will be paid directly to landlords.

The moratorium is now set to expire Oct. 16.

Gov. Sisolak emphasized that the extended moratorium does not mean people don’t have to pay rent.

The 45-day extension came after state officials worked through the weekend to establish an eviction mediation program, but it wasn’t ready today and Sisolak said the delay was necessary for other reasons, too.

Nevada REALTORS issued the following statement:

“On behalf of Nevada REALTORS® and our more than 18,000 members throughout the state, we are very disappointed in Gov. Sisolak’s decision today to extend the state’s eviction moratorium for another 45 days. We recognize that thousands of Nevadans may be facing eviction because they have lost their jobs or had their incomes reduced since this pandemic and economic downturn began in March. We understand and sympathize with their situation. We also appreciate the many property owners and tenants throughout the state who have been working together to find individual solutions during these trying times. However, this extension creates a tremendous hardship for thousands of property owners in Nevada, who are now unable to collect the rent they are owed for at least another 45 days. Many of these property owners are retirees, people living on fixed incomes and mom-and-pop landlords who own one or two homes and rely on this rental income to support themselves and their families. Many of them will now have no recourse or way to cover their own expenses. To make matters worse, Gov. Sisolak’s decision only gives these property owners less than a day’s notice to determine what to do next. Nevertheless, NVR will continue working with Gov. Sisolak and others to create a pathway for Nevada property owners to access the courts and mitigate damages, while doing everything possible to keep tenants in their homes and make sure homeowners have the ability to pay their mortgage.”

In addition to eviction mediation, unemployment payments from DETR — the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation — should be going out soon to as many as 5,000 people recently identified for eligibility. The governor also said state employees have been shifted to assist in the effort to expedite payment of unemployment benefits. About 200 state workers have been helping, and another 200 are about to be added to the effort.

Also, the valley’s justice courts were not prepared for a flood of eviction orders.

Fears of a widespread eviction crisis have been compounded by delays in state assistance and programs.

A research center says about 38% of renters have been laid off since the start of the pandemic and delays in unemployment insurance payouts have denied them money they may otherwise use to pay rent.

Sisolak said the state has been working with some landlords to expedite the distribution of rental assistance to provide relief.