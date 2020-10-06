Gov. Sisolak staffer tests positive for Covid-19

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The office of Governor Steve Sisolak says a member of his staff based in the Capitol Office in Carson City has received a positive diagnostic test for COVID-19 after developing symptoms over this past weekend.

The staffer has not had in-person contact with the Gov. Sisolak since mid-September but was at the Governor’s office for the last time on Friday, Oct. 2.

Governor Sisolak left Northern Nevada on September 17, 2020 and has been working from Southern Nevada since that time. The governor will be tested for coronavirus this week in an “abundance of caution”, stated the release from his office.

The statement explains that the employee experienced symptoms over the weekend, got tested and received confirmation of the positive test result on Tuesday.

The statement from the Governor further states that it has followed all public health procedures and protocols. including interviewing the staffer and implementing contact tracing efforts to ensure all close contacts have been notified and informed of the next steps in accordance with public health guidelines.

The rest of the Governor’s staff that came into contact with the positive team member in the past two weeks are also being tested this week and were placed on “work from home status” on Monday.

All employees with possible contact must test negative before returning to the office. In the meantime, the Governor’s office is asking staffers to self-isolate and work from home:

“All relevant staff members continue to self-monitor for symptoms and quarantine during this time – including staying at home and separating themselves from others, in accordance with public health guidelines.” Office of Governor Steve Sisolak

Governor Sisolak did have a trip planned to Norther Nevada next but has now put the trip on hold until all test results for his team members are received and the environment is deemed safe.