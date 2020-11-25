Gov. Sisolak signs off on state election with certificate of ascertainment for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak completed the final step in the election process, signing the certificate of ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. This comes one day after the state’s supreme court declared Nevada’s results final.

#BREAKING: Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signs off on election, final step in state process, giving the state's electoral votes to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, as required by law. #8NN #nvelection #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/Et2sIh27sS — David Charns (@davidcharns) November 25, 2020

The certificate affirms President-Elect Joe Biden received the highest number of votes for electors for US President.

“I want to thank all the election officials and poll workers who helped facilitate this process in our State,” said Sisolak in a news release. “And I want to thank Nevadans for ensuring they made their voices heard during this election cycle. I am honored to complete this Certificate of Ascertainment to the Federal Government on behalf of the State of Nevada, and I want to congratulate all those who participated in the democratic process.”

The certificate of ascertainment is required by federal law.