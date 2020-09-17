Gov. Sisolak proclaims third week of September as ‘Constitution Week’ in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Governor Steve Sisolak proclaimed the third week of September, starting Sept. 17 through Sept. 23, as ‘Constitution Week’ in Nevada.

This week-long declaration commemorates the drafting of the Constitution and honors the historical relevancy of the document as well as the contributions made by America’s Founding Fathers.

“As we look back on this year and the unique challenges we’ve faced as a State and as a nation, it is a good time to remember the Constitution and the impact that its contents still has on us today,” said Governor Steve Sisolak.

September 17 marks the 233rd anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America at the constitutional convention.

“While we continue the fight for social justice and other much-needed reforms, it is this document and the freedoms it provides us that will continue to guide us going forward,” added Sisolak.

According to Sisolak, this provides the state and the nation an opportunity to reflect on the freedoms and liberties provided by this document, as well as the continuation, preservation, and need for reform among these maxims.