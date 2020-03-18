Gov. Sisolak outlines parameters for essential/non-essential businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak’s office sent out some guidance to clear up confusion about his request for non-essential businesses to suspend operating for 30 days in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This comes less than 24 hours after Sisolak ordered the closure of all gaming operations and urged other non-essential businesses to do the same.

According to the guidance, essential services and sectors include, but are not limited to:

Fire services, law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services & public safety agencies

Healthcare services

Businesses or organizations that provide food, shelter, or critical social services for disadvantaged populations

Utilities as defined in NRS Chapter 704

Trash collection

Home maintenance/repair services

Auto repair services & trucking service centers

Grocery stores, supermarkets, hardware stores, convenience & discount stores

Pharmacies, healthcare operations, & biomedical facilities

Post offices & shipping outlets

Gas stations & truck stops

Banks & financial institutions

Veterinary services & pet stores

Laundromats & dry cleaners

Food processing

Agriculture, livestock & feed mills

Logistics & Supply Chain Operations: Warehousing, storage, distribution, and supply-chain related operations

Public transportation

Essential stays in hotels, commercial lodging, dormitories, shelters, and homeless encampments

Child care centers and daycares operating in accordance with requirements set forth by their licensing authorities and COVID-19 guidance

The guidance states “other businesses, including but not limited to legal services, business and management consulting, professional services and insurance services are encouraged to have employees work remotely or telecommute.”

Non-essential services and sectors include, but are not limited to:

Entertainment & hospitality, including but not limited to strip clubs and brothels, casinos, concert venues, arenas, auditoriums, stadiums, large conference rooms, meeting halls, and cafeterias

Recreation and athletic facilities, including but not limited to community and recreation centers, gyms, health clubs, fitness centers, yoga, barre and spin facilities

Beauty and personal care services and facilities, including but not limited to barber shops, beauty, tanning, waxing hair salons, and nail salons and spas

Retail facilities, including shopping malls except for pharmacy or other health care facilities within retail operations. Retailers are encouraged to continue online operations with pickup and delivery.

Any buffet or food stations used in charitable food distribution settings should transition to boxed meals or served through gloved staff members or volunteers.

Restaurants throughout Nevada, in addition to pubs, wineries, bars, and breweries that include meals provided by a full kitchen should be reduced to serving food only in a drive-thru, take-out or delivery capacity. No dine-in at food establishments should be allowed until further notice. This also includes food courts, coffee shops, catered events, clubs, bowling alleys, and other similar venues in which people congregate for the consumption of food.

Pubs, wineries, bars, and breweries that do not include meals provided by a full kitchen should close.

The guidelines point out that licensed cannabis stores and medical dispensaries should only remain open if employees and consumers strictly adhere to the social distancing protocol. However, the Nevada Health Response Center is encouraging consumers to use delivery services and not congregate in stores.