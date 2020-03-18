Gov. Sisolak: Nevada will be one of the first states to get SBA Disaster Loans

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) – Governor Steve Sisolak announced Wednesday that Nevada will be one of the first states in the country to receive statewide approval for U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest federal loans for small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of COVID-19.

The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in the primary Nevada counties of:

Clark

Douglas

Elko

Nye

Washoe

Churchill

Esmeralda

Eureka

Humboldt

Lander

Lincoln

Lyon

Mineral

Pershing

Storey

White Pine

Carson City

Neighboring counties in Arizona, California, Idaho, Oregon, and Utah will also be eligible for assistance.

“Our small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy, and I am doing everything in my power to help them and their employees who are supporting families at home…” Governor Sisolak

Sisolak noted that small businesses, private non-profit organizations, small agricultural cooperatives, and small aquaculture enterprises that have been financially impacted may also qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses.

Eligibility for Economic Injury Disaster Loans is based on the financial impact of the Coronavirus and the interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses, while the interest rate for private non-profit organizations is at 2.75 percent.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard‑of‑hearing may call (800) 877-8339.

Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The deadline to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan is Dec. 17, 2020.

For more information about available SBA resources and services, please visit: SBA.gov/coronavirus.