Gov. Sisolak, legislative leaders meet with CCSD Superintendent Jara and CCEA Exec. Dir. ED Vellardita

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak, Speaker Jason Frierson, and Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro met with Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Jesús Jara and Clark County Education Association (CCEA) Executive Director John Vellardita Wednesday. The meeting was called to urge them to find solutions to their current disagreement in order to avoid potentially devastating impacts to students, educators, and families in Clark County.
The Governor’s office sent the following:
“What was clear from the meeting is that everyone around the table shares the same goals to improve the state’s education system. The Governor and leadership are hopeful that those shared goals will help CCSD and CCEA find a resolution that doesn’t disrupt the instruction of more than 300,000 students, put teachers in the crosshairs of the dispute, and leave parents wondering how to make it work if a strike were to occur. The Governor and legislative leadership strongly urged both sides to honor the negotiating process laid out in their contracts.”