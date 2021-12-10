Gov. Sisolak: ‘JobFest’ a success, over 250 job seekers hired

Las Vegas (KLAS) — Governor of Nevada Steve Sisolak hosted a mega job fair on Tuesday and over 200 people were hired on the spot. “JobFest” featured more than 100 employers trying to fill thousands of jobs.

There were over 2,100 attendees and of these, 210 were hired immediately according to employers who attended and other employers who did not hire right away conducted 1,200 interviews.

Many more applicants who attended the JobFest are expected to be further interviewed and hired in the coming weeks.

Amazon and Walgreens found the JobFest particularly successful: Amazon is expected to hire at least 50 applicants by the end of the year, and Walgreens already hired 20 applicants and is looking to hire 30 more.

JobFest attendees were able to make their way around the 182 employers present at the event and make use of resources that were available, such as childcare, training, and legal services. Immunize Nevada and OptimuMedicine were also present and vaccinated approximately 146 people.

There are other opportunities for Nevada job seekers — those who were unable to attend can visit EmployNV.gov, the state’s largest job opening database. Nevada JobConnect offices are open and more information can be found at NevadaJobConnect.com.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s JobFest was sponsored by Nevada JobConnexct, the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.