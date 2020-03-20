Gov. Sisolak asks President Trump include hospitality industry in potential aid package

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak implored President Donald to include the hospitality industry in a potential aid recovery package during a one-on-one conversation.

Sisolak noted Nevada’s economy relies heavily on the tourism and hospitality industries. He also stressed the importance of stabilizing our state’s workforce.

The following is a transcript of part of Sisolak’s conversation with the President:

“Governor Sisolak: “I’d like to ask one big thing of you. I know that you’re looking at potential recovery packages already, and stimulus, and we’ve talked about the airlines and the cruise ships, and I would like for you to consider including the hospitality industry in that. I have unfortunately had to shut down the Strip in Las Vegas and tens of thousands of hospitality workers have been displaced as a result of that. While they are getting some kind of compensation and filing for unemployment, anything to help that we can get from your end to help with the facilitation of getting our economy back going again would go a long, long way. This our number one industry in Nevada … it would definitely be helpful if we could include them in any recovery package that is brought forward.”

According to a news release, President Trump responded well and said he and his staff will consider the measure.