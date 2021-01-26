Gov. Sisolak announces delayed opening for state government offices in northern Nevada due to weather

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) – Due to the cold temps and snow that is expected to fall overnight. Governor Steve Sisolak is urging all state employees to allow themselves plenty of time to safely commute to work Wednesday morning in the likely event of snow and icy road conditions.

The Nevada Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety are reporting dangerous road conditions in the Carson City, Washoe County, and Douglas County areas for the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 27th.

Governor Sisolak has ordered a two-hour delay for all state government offices in these areas (other than essential public safety and corrections personnel).

State government offices in Carson City, Washoe County, and Douglas County are expected to open at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.