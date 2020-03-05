Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after California’s 1st coronavirus patient dies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon.
This after California reported its first death due to the novel coronavirus Wednesday morning.
The elderly man, a Placer County resident, had other health conditions and died at a hospital in Roseville where he was in isolation.
He was likely exposed to COVID-19 while traveling in February on a Princess cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico, per officials.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 53 confirmed cases in the state.
Los Angeles County declared a local emergency Wednesday morning after six new coronavirus cases were confirmed, bringing the total in LA County to 7.
