GOP Senate candidate to run ‘Let’s go Brandon’ ad during Super Bowl

FILE – US Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs David McCormick speaks during a news conference at the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Sao Paulo, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2008. McCormick joins the Republican field of possible candidates aiming to capture Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2022’s election. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)

(The Hill) – A Republican candidate running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania is planning to run a campaign ad featuring chants of “Let’s go Brandon” during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The ad from candidate David McCormick features text highlighting issues that have hindered the Biden administration including the U.S. military exit from Afghanistan and rising inflation against an audio backdrop of crowds chanting “Let’s go Brandon.”

The controversial phrase was made popular by conservatives and supporters of former President Trump and is meant to be an insult toward President Biden.

McCormick told Fox News, who was first to report on the ad, that the purpose was to highlight “self-inflicted” problems that have plagued the Biden administration in the last year.

“Whether it’s not being able to afford gas or groceries because of record-high inflation, rampant crime in our cities, a dramatic spike in the trafficking of fentanyl and human exploitation across open borders, or the disgraceful lack of accountability for the death of 13 young service members in Afghanistan – these problems were self-inflicted by Joe Biden and the extreme policies of the left,” McCormick said. “Pennsylvanians have had enough.”

McCormick’s 30-second ad will run during Super Bowl LVI as the Cincinnati Bengals play against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

McCormick is running in a crowded GOP primary to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

Another GOP Senate candidate running in Arizona also used the “Let’s go Brandon” phrase in a campaign ad that ran during the College Football Playoff championship game last month.