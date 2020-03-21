Google launches highly-anticipated COVID-19 website

(NEXSTAR) — The Google website President Donald Trump said would be a screening site for the coronavirus has launched, but it’s not exactly what the president touted.

The website, google.com/covid19, features various resources including, “state-based information, safety and prevention tips, search trends related to COVID-19, and further resources for individuals, educators and businesses.”

The website launch comes after Pres. Trump and Vice President Pence announced that Google was building a national testing website. Google never confirmed the claims, and the website does not include testing screener.

In an announcement posted Saturday, Google said the information on their site comes from trusted sources like the CDC and WHO.

The new website features a global map highlighting confirmed cases and videos in ASL.

Earlier this week, the company Verily, which works with Google, launched a site for the Bay Area. According to The Verge, it only offered tests to a small number of people.

The Verge states that the closest thing you’ll find to a coronavirus test on the new Google page is a drop-down menu that provides links to local websites.

A Google spokesperson told The Verge that Google hopes to provide a questionnaire and information about local drive-thru testing locations once there’s “authoritative and trustworthy information” widely available.