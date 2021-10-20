Goodwill of Southern Nevada receives $150K from anonymous donor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thanks to a hefty donation from an anonymous donor, Goodwill of Southern Nevada will now have the opportunity to continue to fund its disability program.

$150,000 was generously gifted to Goodwill, prior funding from the same anonymous donor helped over 600 students from 35 different Las Vegas area high school Special Education classes are able to experience the dignity of work this school year.

The program includes a Goodwill-sponsored summer camp experience which is designed to expose students to different career paths. Field trips, with a focus on STEAM, open students’ minds as to the careers they could pursue after high school graduation.

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month and Goodwill of Southern

Nevada highlights this opportunity by celebrating the contributions of people with disabilities to

Southern Nevada’s workplaces and economy.

After a year off due to COVID-19, the Student Work Experience Program (SWEP) is in full swing this fall at Goodwill thrift stores around the

valley.

Goodwill of Southern Nevada’s program for youth with disabilities provides

students with a real-work experience environment and an opportunity to gain valuable job skills.



The SWEP (Student Work Experience Program) activities are designed with input from the

teachers and address specific educational goals for each student within a work setting each week

at a Goodwill thrift store.

For more information on Goodwill’s mission and services click HERE.