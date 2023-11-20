LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Thanksgiving approaches, the Good Day Las Vegas crew is sharing the recipes they use to cook up a delicious holiday.

Sherry’s Green Bean Casserole 

Prep time: 10 min
Total time: 40 min
Servings: 6
Calories: 232 per serving

Ingredients

  • 1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell’s® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup or Cream of Celery Soup
  • 1/2 cup 2% milk
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 4 cups cooked green beans
  • 1/3 cup chopped fresh onion 
  • 1 1/3 cups French’s® French Fried Onions (amount divided in recipe steps below)
  • 1 6 oz. jar of sliced mushrooms
  • Salt & fresh ground pepper to taste

Cooking instructions

  • Step 1
    Heat the oven to 350°F.  Sauté fresh-chopped onions in a frying pan with a tablespoon of olive or vegetable oil. Fold onions into cooked green beans.
  • Fold in the soup, milk, soy sauce, beans and onions, mushrooms, and 2/3 cup onions in a 1 1/2-quart oven-safe casserole until all ingredients are combined. Season the mixture with salt and pepper. (You can substitute seasoning salt or Italian seasonings if you prefer.)
  • Step 2
    Bake for 25 minutes or until hot and bubbling. Stir the bean mixture. Sprinkle the top with the remaining 2/3 cup onions.
  • Step 3
    Bake for another 5 minutes or until the French’s onions are golden brown. Let green beans rest a few minutes before serving to help the flavors meld and the casserole settle. Enjoy! Store leftovers in an oven-safe dish for easy reheating. 