Golf Tournament to honor DUI victim and provide scholarships

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Golfers, businesses, and supporters are invited to hit the greens and look to the future. The inaugural Garrett Meriwether Foundation Golf Tournament is set for Thursday, September 16th at world famous Bear’s Best Golf Course in Las Vegas. This event will serve to remember Garrett, an amazing young man who lost his life to a drunk driver on May 22, 2019. The funds raised through this 18-hole shotgun start tournament will provide scholarships for students bound for UNLV, where Garrett was attending classes in hospitality management.

September 16 was chosen because it would’ve been Garrett’s 21st birthday.

“Losing a child is something no parent should ever experience. Especially when the loss was preventable. Nothing can replace Garrett, but we hope by uniting friends and colleagues we can create something positive in his memory. Our goal is to help some wonderful young adults reach their dreams and attend college at UNLV with scholarships from our Foundation,” say Garrett’s parents, Steve & Debbie Meriwether.

For more information you can go to TheGarrettMeriweatherFoundation.org