Golden ‘Throne’ missing from famous British palace

OXFORDSHIRE, England (KLAS) — A famous solid gold toilet is missing from Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, England.

The 18-carat sculpture, named “America”, was stolen from an art exhibit that just opened in the palace. Visitors booked three-minute time slots to use the working sculpture and was loved by all.

The burglary reportedly caused significant damage and flooding after the thieves disconnected it from the palace’s plumbing.

It previously resided in New York City and was offered to President Trump for use at the White House.