LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – The Golden Knights are gearing up for a huge Game 5 Tuesday night.

The Knights and Canadiens are certainly playing with fire in their semifinal’s matchup. Despite the series being tied 2-2, the Golden Knights are still favored to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. In the latest edition of ‘Striking Gold’ the lack of production from the top six players has been evident and must change in order to get past Montreal.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story.