Golden Knights hockey rink, craft brewery part of 14 planned Water Street developments

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) — Downtown Henderson restaurants, apartments, office space, just about anything you can think of is coming to Water Street.

Some of the buildings now being used had sat empty for 10 years. And with the addition of the Golden Knights hockey rink, developers say they hope the area brings back a sense of community for everyone living nearby.

Assured Development was founded by Joe Yukubik who grew up in Henderson, watching parades on Water Street and is now bringing his vision for the revitalization for the core of Henderson to life.

Assured has fourteen projects underway on S Water Street, four of which will be mixed-use, retail and office space, while the remaining ten are residential projects. Below is a detailed look into each of the four major mixed-use developments.