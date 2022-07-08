LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights made Matyas Sapovaliv, a tall, slender center from the Czech Republic, their first pick in the NHL draft on Friday.

The Knights did not have a first-round pick; they traded it to Buffalo in the deal that brought them Jack Eichel, a highly touted offensive center. Sapovaliv, an native of Kladno, Czech Republic, was selected with the 16th pick of the second round, No. 48 overall.

🚨 With our first pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Vegas selects Matyas Sapovaliv from Kladno, Czechia!!!! #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/ijg9nJZ2pY — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 8, 2022

According to eliteprospects.com, Sapovaliv, 6 foot 3, 180 pounds, is the 78th rated prospect overall. NHL Central Scouting ranks him No. 23 among North American skaters. He played this past season in the Ontario Hockey League for the Saginaw Spirit where he scored 18 goals and 52 points in 68 games.

In most evaluations of Sapovaliv, a left-hand shot, scouts like his versatility, saying coaches seem confident in using him in multiple situations, including killing penalties. He also is comfortable playing the wing, according to several draft analysts.

The Knights also took two other centers on Friday. Left-handed shooting center Jordan Gustafson, 5-10, 178 pounds, was picked from the Western Hockey League’s Seattle Thunderbirds. He went in the third round, No. 79 overall.

The team’s fourth-round selection was goaltender Cameron Whitehead of the United States Hockey League’s Lincoln Stars. Whitehead, 6-3, 165 pounds, was the 128th overall pick.

With their fifth-round pick, the Knights took center Patrick Guay, 5-9, 179 pounds, from the Charlottetown Islanders of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He went No. 145 overall.

Playing in what traditionally is a league known for offense, Guay had 55 goals and 104 points this past season for Charlottetown.

Right wing Ben Hemmerling, 5-10, 159 pounds, of the Western Hockey League’s Everett Silvertips, was picked by the Knights in the sixth round, No. 177 overall. He was rated No. 86 by NHL Central Scouting among North American skaters.

The Knights’ final pick was defenseman Abram Wiebe, 6-3, 195 pounds, in the seventh round, No. 209 overall. He played three seasons for the Chilliwack Chiefs of the British Columbia Hockey League.