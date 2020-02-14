GOING VIRAL: Woman reclining airline seat, man punching it

A video shot on an American Airlines flight from New Orleans to Charlotte has gone viral. It shows a woman reclined in her seat and the passenger behind her repeatedly hitting the back of her airline seat.

Apparently, the man was in the last row which doesn’t recline and was feeling very cramped. The woman passenger, Wendi Williams, recorded the video. She told Travel and Leisure that she did recline her seat while he was eating but reclined it once he was finished.

Williams said she has had back and neck surgeries and the repeated punching on her seat aggravated her previous injuries. She is also upset that the flight attendant didn’t do anything more than offer the man a complimentary drink.