Going Purple: Local landmarks recognize National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You may be seeing a lot of purple in the Las Vegas valley this week. It’s for National Crime Victims’ Rights week.

Las Vegas City Hall is one of nearly a dozen local landmarks going purple to recognize the rights of crime victims. This year, there is a special emphasis on Marsy’s Law which was passed in 2018.

The law ensures crime victims and their families have information about their cases. It’s named for Marsy Nicholas who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in California in the 1980s.

Crime victims’ week was established 40 years ago to recognize victims across the country and in 1983 the Office for Victims of Crime was created.

Nevada is working to keep victims safe and by giving them updates during court proceedings and notifications if the defendant is released from prison or jail.

“If we didn’t have these rules in the body of the constitution for the state of Nevada, there was always a possibility that they wouldn’t have to be recognized. This solidifies the rights for victims,” said Kim Schofield, Marsy’s Law for Nevada spokesperson.

Nevada is one of 10 states that have passed some form of Marsy’s Law.