‘God, Guns and America’ promotion at car dealership

HONEA PATH, S.C. (CNN) — A Bible, an American flag and a voucher for a firearm. That’s what you’ll get when you purchase a vehicle at Carolina Ford from now until the end of November. “God, Guns, and America” is how the company is marketing its latest promotion.

“What that means is when you come to the dealership and purchase a vehicle, you will be actually leaving the dealership with the Bible, your American flag and we’ll give a voucher to you to go to your local gun store,” said Derrick Hughes, Carolina Ford general manager.

The promotion has gained the dealership national attention.

“We’ve had people from Texas, Pennsylvania,” Hughes said. “I think we’ve had a couple of from Oklahoma.”

Customers who plan to redeem the gun voucher have to pass required background checks.

“What we don’t want is someone that bought a car and they know they can’t buy a firearm to give that to somebody else to come in here and get it,” said Jay Ashley, Locked Loaded owner.

People can choose to use the $400 voucher for other items in the tactical store if they don’t want a gun.