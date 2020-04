LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If your Zoom calls are getting a bit monotonous, you may want to consider adding a farm animal. The Sweet Farm Animal Ambassadors can help you do that.

They are offering “Goat 2 Meeting” Zoom calls which means you can spend time with some goats or llamas.

#Getoffyourgrass and bring us to your next company meeting, happy hour, or coffee break with #Goat2Meeting and you enable us to offer free virtual visits for public school classes. @LastWeekTonight pic.twitter.com/KHn6mnF64G — Sweet Farm (@TheSweetFarm) April 10, 2020

According to the farm’s website, you can choose a variety of calls starting at $65.