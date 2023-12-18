LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Consisting of more than 5,000,000 lights, the annual tradition of “Glittering Lights” is once again illuminating the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2023.

This year’s rendition of Glittering Lights brings fresh elements to the Las Vegas tradition, including elves with musical instruments on a stage and other creatures dancing along to the classic Christmas jams. It’s just one of the additions the minds behind Glittering Lights introduce to keep the attraction updated.

“Every year, we change a good portion of the light park so that it stays fresh and stays new for people,” said John Bentham, event producer for Glittering Lights.

Along with providing holiday vibes, Glittering Lights also provides for good causes. A portion of the proceeds from the annual attraction goes to Speedway Children’s Charities, a nonprofit organization aimed at satisfying the needs of children in Southern Nevada and beyond. According to the organization’s website, in 2022, Speedway Children’s Charities distributed nearly $3 million to charitable organizations nationwide.

More recently, Speedway Children’s Charities held a grant ceremony, giving away $520,000 to 83 local charities. Much of that money was raised by Glittering Lights.

Glittering Lights runs from Nov. 9 through Jan 7 and is open from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays. Ticket prices start at $39 per car or truckload. New this year is an Early Bird Special that gives guests $10 off when they are in line before 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Glittering Lights website. For more info on Glittering Lights and other holiday festivities around the Las Vegas valley, visit the 2023 holiday events page on 8newsnow.com.