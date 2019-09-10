Girls treated for cancer together reunite at Florida hospital

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (KLAS) — Four girls who went through cancer treatment together in 2016 reunited at the Florida hospital where they became friends.

McKinley, Chloe, Avalynn and Lauren have been taking photos in their tutus together since the year they met at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. It’s a tradition they love dearly.

This year, Lauren relapsed, and her friends knew just what to do to put a smile back on her face. The girls came to visit her in the hospital, and their mission was soon complete after a day brimming with laughter and love

