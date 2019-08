WASHINGTON — Happy birthday Bei Bei! The giant panda turned 4 on Thursday. The team at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo made Bei Bei an ice cake with all his favorites including: diluted apple juice, apples, bananas and sugar cane. He gobbled it all up!

It will be his last birthday in the nation’s capital before he leaves the country. Under the National Zoo’s breeding agreement, giant pandas have to move to China when they turn 4. The zoo has had giant pandas since the 1970s.