“Ghost of Project Neon” still lingers with closures starting tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Ghost of Project Neon is back, and it’s bringing a Spaghetti Bowl ramp closure to the Valley starting tomorrow night.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is taking away one of the busiest ramps in the Spaghetti Bowl for the next three nights. It’s the ramp from southbound US 95 to southbound I-15.

However, the detour isn’t very different than the way you’d normally get to I-15 from the 95. The closures will occur from 10 p.m. Tuesday night until 5 a.m. Wednesday, followed by the same time frame Wednesday night into Thursday morning and Thursday night into Friday morning.

You’ll stay on the side/collector road from south 95. The difference is that you’ll be coned off at Charleston. Instead of turning left or right at the end of the exit ramp leading to Charleston, you’ll cross Charleston, getting onto south 15 entrance ramp there.

Nate coined the term “the Ghost of Project Neon” following last month’s big celebration declaring an end to the state’s most expensive construction project. The Nevada Department of Transportation explained that the “end” was what the construction industry refers to as “substantial” completion.

In reality, Project Neon is 98 percent done, so these ongoing off and on closures are the last two percent.