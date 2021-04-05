‘Ghost Bike’ display continues through April at Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Downtown Summerlin reminds motorists to follow three simple laws as the center pays tribute to the victims of a Dec. 10 crash that left five bicyclists dead:
- When passing a bicyclist, keep at least three feet of clearance.
- Yield to cyclists at intersections.
- Don’t drive or park in designated bicycle lanes or paths.
The crash put new emphasis on drivers’ responsibilities, and resulted in campaigns reminding motorists that they are required not just to allow three feet for cyclists, but an entire lane when it’s possible to safely move to the left.
A “Ghost Bike” display at Downtown Summerlin comes as temperatures rise and more cyclists come out during the warmth of spring. The display will continue through the month of April.
The memorial was built to remember the cyclists killed when a box truck ran into a group of cyclists on U.S. Highway 95 between Boulder Highway and Searchlight. The cyclists, all from Las Vegas, were 39-year-old Erin Michelle Ray, 57-year-old Michael Todd Murray, 48-year-old Aksoy Ahmet, 57-year-old Thomas Chamberlin Trauger, and 41-year-old Gerrard Suarez Nieva.
The display is located in the Downtown Summerlin Dining Arroyo.
The display at Downtown Summerlin includes these “share the road” reminders for cyclists:
- Obey all traffic signs and signals, use hand signals for turns, stops.
- Ride to the right unless preparing to turn left.
- Riding single file is preferred.
- Stay at least three feet away from parked or moving cars.
- Wear bright colored clothing during the day, reflective clothing at night.
- White front lamp and red tail reflector rights on bike sides are required at night and add additional visual awareness if used during the day.