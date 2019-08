LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Country fans are in for a special treat: Academy of Country Music 'Artist of the Decade' Jason Aldean announced a mini Las Vegas residency coming in December.

Aldean will bring his acclaimed sound to Park Theater at Park MGM during "Jason Aldean: Ride All Night Vegas" from Dec. 6-8. The 3-day event features special guest Dee Jay Silver. Both Aldean and Silver are survivors of the 1 October shooting.