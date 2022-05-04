KLAS (Las Vegas) #TeddSaid: 81 for the Wednesday high meant comfortable afternoon temperatures before high really warm up for Thursday through Saturday. Expect our warmest temperatures of the year so far as highs climb to the mid 90s for a few days before tumbling back to March-like temps next week. We do expect a stronger system to arrive late weekend bringing cooler 80s by Mother’s Day with strong gusts that will not only kick up dust, but also possible wind alerts and more.