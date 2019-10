LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Nevada Highway Patrol posted some advice for those driving in the left lane. They posted a photo of a freeway message board in Arizona on their Facebook page which reads "Camp in the mountains, not the left lane".

NHP used the photo to remind drivers about the rules of the road. They called it a "friendly educational reminder" and wanted to let drivers know if they are in the left lane and a faster driver is gaining on them, they should move to the right and let them pass.