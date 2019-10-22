Get lost in this corn maze dedicated to one of the nation’s greatest cities

News

by: Carolyn Williams

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (KLAS) — Houston’s had a big year, and this massive corn maze is celebrating all of its exciting feats. The maze was created with two icons in mind: the Astros baseball team and NASA.

The Astros are playing in the World Series against the Washington Nationals, and the championship blasts off tonight in Houston! This is the first time the Nationals have ever been in the series.

NASA celebrated its 50th anniversary of the moon landing this year, as well, making the attraction’s design all the better.

