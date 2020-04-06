Georgia couple holds concert from their front lawn

(CNN) — A husband and wife in coastal Georgia have been out of work for the last three weeks. They are musicians, but right now they don’t have any venues to play at.

Husband and wife, Becky and Victor Solis, say they’ve been playing together since 2003. For the first time, however, their venue is their driveway.

“We’re not playing anywhere else right now, so it’s a way for us to keep playing,” said Victor Solis, Keystone Postcard band.

Twice a week, people can escape their new reality and find peace and joy in their music.

“We started hearing claps from random yards around the neighborhood and it was awesome just to see the life that it brought back to people, the smiles on their faces,” Solis said.

The duo are also finding ways to connect with fans from afar by streaming their concerts through Facebook.

Their band, keystone postcard, sings covers of songs along with their originals.