Gas prices spike across US, Nevada in top three nationwide

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Expect to be sticker shocked next time you fill up. Gas prices continue to climb in Nevada and across the country.

The average price in the state is $3.55, putting us in third place on a national level.

Some are worried that the hike could impact their summer plans, which for many starts this Memorial Day weekend.

Our crew stopped by a gas station near Las Vegas Boulevard and Russell Road Wednesday. It is one of the busiest gas stations in Las Vegas, and according to some, one of the most expensive too.

$3.69 was their price for regular. That is 14 cents over the state average of according to AAA.

Some we talked to say local prices are still affordable and they stopped by to fill up because of convenience over the cost.

One local driver says she tries to save a buck since she is constantly behind the wheel at work.

“Now that we are getting back and opening things, it makes sense,” said local Makenna Woodflok. “I feel like it was this during the pandemic.”

The hike at the pump is not just in Las Vegas. the entire west coast, including Alaska, boast the highest prices in the country.

Mississippi is reporting the cheapest at $2.68 a gallon.

There are plenty of apps that can help you find the best prices in town. On “GasBuddy” we found the Costco in Henderson with the cheapest prices in the valley at just under $3 a gallon.