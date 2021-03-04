Gas prices going up nationwide, California tops $4

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Motorists are seeing some of the highest gas prices in more than a year.

According to Triple AAA, gas prices are going up nationwide. The average price as of March 4 is $2.74 a gallon. In Las Vegas, it’s $3.10, up from $2.80 a month ago. However, it’s much higher in neighboring California where it’s averaging $3.71 but above $4 in some places.

Experts say recent oil supplies just haven’t kept pace with increased demand from drivers.

“The latest price jumps are a direct result of February’s winter storm that took 26 U.S. refineries offline and pushed refinery utilization from an average of about 83% down to an atypical low of 68%, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA),” according to Triple AAA.

You can use this link to check gas prices around Las Vegas.

AAA forecasts the national gas price average to increase a least 5 to 10 cents in local markets until refinery operations are stable.