Garth Brooks will perform first major concert at Allegiant Stadium

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 18: Garth Brooks attends “Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On” biography celebration at The Bowery Hotel on November 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/WireImage)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is coming to Las Vegas for an Aug. 22, 7 p.m. concert at Allegiant Stadium. This will be the first major concert at the stadium.

In March 2019, Garth launched The Stadium Tour, which has broken stadium attendance records at every stop on the tour so far.

THIS night… THIS city… for the FIRST TIME EVER in THIS STADIUM!!!



Announcing: #GARTHin_________. -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/QTaMWTgtbi — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 4, 2020

Pollstar announced at the end of last year that The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour was the best selling country music tour of 2019.

The tour sold over 6.3 million tickets, making it the biggest North American tour in history and the biggest American tour in the world.

Tickets will cost $94.95, all-inclusive, and go on sale March 13 at 10:00 a.m., with an eight ticket limit per purchase.

Tickets will be available on ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or on the Garth Brooks website, Garth Brooks ticket line at 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App on your phone.